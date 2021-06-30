Pinetree Capital Announces Election of Directors and Details of Share Consolidation and Split

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ('Pinetree') today announced the results of the election of directors at its …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ('Pinetree') today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below: