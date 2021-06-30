Pinetree Capital Announces Election of Directors and Details of Share Consolidation and Split
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ('Pinetree') today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.
Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated May 11, 2021 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For
|
Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld
|
Ian P. Howat
|
6,435,042 (99.79%)
|
13,592 (0.21%)
|
Craig Miller
|
6,435,268 (99.79%)
|
13,366 (0.21%)
|
Howard Riback
|
6,435,266 (99.79%)
|
13,368 (0.21%)
|
Peter Tolnai
|
6,258,823 (97.06%)
|
189,811 (2.94%)
|
Damien Leonard
|
6,436,085 (99.81%)
|
12,549 (0.19%)
Shareholders also authorized the previously announced amendment to Pinetree's articles to give effect to the 100 to 1 share consolidation of Pinetree's common shares (the 'Share Consolidation') followed immediately by a 1 to 50 share split of Pinetree's common shares (the 'Share Split'). The Share Consolidation and Share Split was approved by approximately 98% of the votes cast by Pinetree shareholders at the Meeting and approximately 95% of the votes cast by minority shareholders of Pinetree at the Meeting.
