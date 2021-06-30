checkAd

IFR Closes First Tranche of Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 23:05  |  33   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news releases dated May 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021). The Company has issued 30,714,500 shares at a price of $0.025 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $767,862.

The private placement is subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The ‎net proceeds from the Common Share Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The common shares issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a hold period that expires on October 29, 2021. Finders’ fees of CDN$15,893 were paid to arm’s length parties acting in connection with this tranche of the offering.

About International Frontier Resources
International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

For further information  
   
Steve Hanson – President and CEO or  Tony Kinnon Chairman
(403) 215-2780 (403) 215-2780
shanson@internationalfrontier.com tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively "forwardlooking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward‐looking information regarding: the Proposed Transaction, including the potential finalization and structuring of the Proposed Transaction and the potential terms and conditions in relation to the proposed transaction; the potential execution of a Definitive Agreement in relation to the proposed transaction and the terms and conditions of such Definitive Agreement; the required approvals for the proposed transaction, including TSXV acceptance, and regulatory, director and shareholder approvals of the Proposed Transaction; the potential issuance of Common Shares in relation to the Proposed transaction; the potential Consolidation, change of management, name change, change of ticker symbol and the US$20,000,000 to $US60,000,000 concurrent financing in relation to the Proposed Transaction; the potential spin-out; the potential purchase of Tonalli shares; the potential Offerings including, the potential subscriber in the CD Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offerings, the anticipated closing date of the CD Offering, the approval required for the Offerings, ‎including TSXV acceptance of the CD Offering‎, and the size of the Common Share Offering, the potential conversion of the Convertible Debenture into services; and the potential shares for debt settlement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IFR Closes First Tranche of Financing CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus