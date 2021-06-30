IFR Closes First Tranche of Financing

The private placement is subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The ‎net proceeds from the Common Share Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. The common shares issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a hold period that expires on October 29, 2021. Finders’ fees of CDN$15,893 were paid to arm’s length parties acting in connection with this tranche of the offering. ‎ About International Frontier Resources International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation (“IFR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IFR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news releases dated May 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021). The Company has issued 30,714,500 shares at a price of $0.025 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $767,862.

IFR’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com .

For further information Steve Hanson – President and CEO or Tony Kinnon – Chairman (403) 215-2780 (403) 215-2780 shanson@internationalfrontier.com tkinnon@internationalfrontier.com

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively "forward‐looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward‐looking information regarding: the Proposed Transaction, including the potential finalization and structuring of the Proposed Transaction and the potential terms and conditions in relation to the proposed transaction; the potential execution of a Definitive Agreement in relation to the proposed transaction and the terms and conditions of such Definitive Agreement; the required approvals for the proposed transaction, including TSXV acceptance, and regulatory, director and shareholder approvals of the Proposed Transaction; the potential issuance of Common Shares in relation to the Proposed transaction; the potential Consolidation, change of management, name change, change of ticker symbol and the US$20,000,000 to $US60,000,000 concurrent financing in relation to the Proposed Transaction; the potential spin-out; the potential purchase of Tonalli shares; the potential Offerings including, the potential subscriber in the CD Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offerings, the anticipated closing date of the CD Offering, the approval required for the Offerings, ‎including TSXV acceptance of the CD Offering‎, and the size of the Common Share Offering, the potential conversion of the Convertible Debenture into services; and the potential shares for debt settlement.