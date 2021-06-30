Graphite Bio Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share on June 29, 2021. In addition, on June 29, 2021, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering of the additional shares is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.
The aggregate gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, including the option exercise, will be $273.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GRPH.”
Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Registration statements relating to these securities were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on June 24, 2021. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statements. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.
