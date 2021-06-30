Graphite Bio Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPH), a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share on June 29, 2021. In addition, on June 29, 2021, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering of the additional shares is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, including the option exercise, will be $273.7 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GRPH.”