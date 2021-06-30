checkAd

Bombardier Announces Its Largest Business Jet Order of the Year – 10 Aircraft Worth $451.8 Million U.S.

30.06.2021   

  • Order unlocks new travel possibilities amid a growing demand for business aviation
  • Bombardier’s family of class-leading business jets are ideal choices for those who prefer the comfort, convenience and peace of mind offered by business aviation

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce that it has received a firm order for 10 aircraft from an existing customer. For competitive reasons, the order mix will also remain undisclosed at this time. This agreement represents a total value of $451.8 million U.S., according to current list prices.

“We are filled with pride as we announce the year’s largest business jet order,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Our portfolio ideally responds to the growing interest in private aviation, with spacious, high-performing aircraft that are designed to offer the best passenger experience in terms of convenience, comfort, air quality and a smooth ride.”

Bombardier’s industry-leading line of business jets allows customers and operators to efficiently meet their evolving business and travel needs. As passengers increasingly look to private aviation for convenient and worry-free travel, Bombardier’s family of business jets offer a compelling array of choices.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier or its affiliates.

For Information
Anna Cristofaro
Bombardier
+ 1 514-855-8678
anna.cristofaro@aero.bombardier.com 





