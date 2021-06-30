checkAd

Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Expanded and More Flexible Banking Arrangements.

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a senior secured Credit Agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia to replace the Company’s prior senior secured credit facilities and mortgage provided by another bank.

The new credit agreement provides an $8,000,000 revolving credit facility, a $10,000,000 non-revolving term loan facility and a $3,000,000 delayed-draw non-revolving term loan credit facility, each with a three-year maturity date ending May 19, 2024. Interest rates and standby fees are subject to a leverage-ratio pricing grid. The revolving credit facility limit is subject to a borrowing base consisting of eligible accounts receivable and inventory and the non-revolving term loan and delayed-draw credit facilities are available to fund closing and delayed purchase price payments applicable to future permitted acquisitions. Repayment of drawings under the term loan and delayed-draw credit facilities will occur at the rate of 2.50% per quarter with the remaining balance due on the maturity date. Security consists of a first secured pledge of all assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. On a rolling four-quarter basis, the Company must maintain a minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 1.10 times and a maximum leverage ratio of Funded Debt (net of permitted cash balances and excluding the Company’s convertible debentures) to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.25 times, with a two-quarter step up following a permitted acquisition to 3.50 times.

“We are pleased to have arranged increased senior credit capacity aligned with our stated organic growth and acquisition strategies, with extended maturity dates and debt amortization requirements combined with greater covenant flexibility,” said Steve Rotz, CFO. “I look forward to a long partnership with our new senior lender.”

