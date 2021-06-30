Amedisys Announces Agreement to Acquire Contessa Health, Creating a Comprehensive Home Healthcare Delivery Platform

BATON ROUGE, La. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading home health, hospice and personal care company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Contessa Health, a leader in hospital-at-home and skilled nursing facility (SNF) at-home services. In addition, Amedisys plans to invest meaningfully in the future growth of Contessa’s business and proprietary informatics platform, CareConvergence. Upon closing of the deal, Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa will operate as a wholly owned division of Amedisys.

Founded in 2015, Contessa partners with health systems and health plans across the country to offer complex patients acute and post-acute care in the comfort of their homes. Contessa’s unique, risk-based model and claims analytics capabilities bring the essential elements of inpatient hospital and SNF care to patients’ homes and have repeatedly proven to improve patient outcomes and experience while reducing costs and hospital readmissions. Today, Contessa has a number of prominent health system joint ventures and payor partnerships such as Mount Sinai Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Ascension Saint Thomas, CommonSpirit Health, and Highmark Health and has a robust pipeline for potential expansion with more than a hundred hospitals across an additional 28 states.

“Today’s announcement is a strategic and promised milestone for Amedisys’ strategic growth and differentiation, as we expand our capabilities to reflect growing market demands and evolving patient preference for higher-acuity in-home settings,” stated Amedisys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Kusserow. “While Amedisys continues to be a national leader in quality home health and hospice services, we have always worked to innovate and provide even more types of care in the home, as patients increasingly seek to ‘age in place’ in environments that are familiar and safe. Bringing the Contessa team into our family significantly advances this strategy.”