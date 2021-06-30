Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that Advances Green Hydrogen Partnership

FOLSOM, NJ, June 30, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) remains committed to advancing the clean energy and sustainability goals of New Jersey and our region. Consistent with this commitment, we are excited to see the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities award Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind an Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC).

In December 2020, SJI announced a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to collaborate on a green hydrogen pilot program, which will research, monitor, and analyze the deployment of hydrogen technology and natural gas blending in New Jersey.

SJI and Atlantic Shores entered a memorandum of understanding to explore utilizing the excess electricity generated from the wind projects to create “green hydrogen,” a renewable energy source that can be blended with our supply to lower carbon intensity. SJI will provide expertise in our natural gas blending process and access to our infrastructure to successfully operate the pilot.