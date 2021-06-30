checkAd

Siyata Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 23:52  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Key financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Revenue was $6.0 million compared to $9.8 million for the same period the previous year. This negative variance of $3.8 million (-39%) is due mainly to a $4.7 million year-over-year decrease in sales in Israel and EMEA offset by an $800,000 increase in North American revenue.
  • Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 26.4% compared to 27.4% last year.
  • Net loss was $13.6 million compared to a net loss of $7.7 million for the same period the previous year, a negative variance of $5.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($7.1) million versus ($4.2) million for the same period in the previous year, a negative variance of $2.9 million.

Key financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include the following:
For the first quarter of 2021, Siyata experienced a robust return in broad based demand, punctuated by record sales, record organic growth, record margins, and smaller adjusted EBITDA loss.

  • Revenue increased 77% year-over-year to $4.0 million from $2.3 million in the same period in 2020.
  • Gross margin percentage increased to 43.2% from 25.2% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to ($291,000) from ($460,000) in the prior-year period.
  • Net loss was $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the same period the previous year, a negative variance of $0.9 million.
  • We closed the quarter with $9.7 million in cash and $11.5 million in working capital.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • In December 2020, Siyata closed a $13 million private placement led by Phoenix Insurance Fund with 129,450 units at a price of $100 per unit.
  • Siyata received a $550,000 purchase order for the UV350 in-vehicle IoT device from a cellular carrier in the Gulf of Mexico region to supply first responders.
  • Siyata received a $1.4 million purchase order to equip first responders with rugged handsets devices.
  • Siyata received its largest purchase order to equip police vehicles with the UV350.
  • Siyata closed the strategic acquisition of ClearRF, LLC for $700,000 with a combination of cash and shares. Headquartered in Spokane, WA, ClearRF produces M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial applications.
  • Siyata appointed Peter Goldstein as Chairman of its Board of Directors and added seasoned public company executive Luisa Ingargiola to the Board of Directors.

Outlook

