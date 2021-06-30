1844 Announces First Closing of Non-brokered Private Placement

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces, further to its news release of June 24, 2021, that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at $0.05 per Share (the “Offering”) by the issuance of 7,500,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $375,000. Management and insider have participated for 8% of the first closing of the Offering.



In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $13,900.00, being up to 8% of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 140,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”), being 4% of the number of Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.05 per Share until June 29, 2022. The securities issued under closing are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on October 30, 2021.