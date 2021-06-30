Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2021 second quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.



To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the webcast, you may access the call by dialing 866-691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 409-216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 3197855. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.