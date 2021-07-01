checkAd

LGI Homes Opens New Community North of Seattle

Cedar Hill Estates features single-family homes and townhomes located in Stanwood; priced from the $500s

SEATTLE, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced today the grand opening of its newest community near Seattle, Cedar Hill Estates, where the builder will construct 78 homes. Located in Stanwood, a desirable location in northwest Snohomish County near I-5 and WA-532, Cedar Hill Estates positions homeowners for easy access to major employers such as Boeing and Providence Medical Center, as well as popular attractions including Kayak Regional County Park, Seattle Premium Outlets and the Angel of the Winds Casino Resort.

“Cedar Hill Estates offers an incredible value for a brand-new home in the North Sound,” said Ryan Stokes, division president at LGI Homes. “The community’s location between I-5 and Camano Island gives homeowners at Cedar Hill Estates convenient access to all of the outdoor recreation of the Puget Sound while being close to the amenities of the surrounding area.”

LGI Homes is building a mix of single-family homes and townhomes at Cedar Hill Estates, in a variety of floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,360 to 2,600 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Each home features thoughtful design and desirable characteristics such as spacious entertaining areas, luxurious owner retreats, flex rooms, computer nooks and covered patios.

Homeowners will enjoy the impressive suite of interior enhancements included in each home at Cedar Hill Estates as part of LGI’s CompleteHome package, including stainless steel kitchen appliances by Whirlpool, polished granite countertops, high-grade cabinetry with crown molding, luxury plank flooring and recessed LED lighting. Other desirable upgrades in the homes include ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E windows and automatic garage door openers by LiftMaster.

Cedar Hill Estates residents will find an array of amenities nearby in Stanwood, including groceries at QFC, Haggen and Grocery Outlet. Heritage Park and Church Creek Park in Stanwood include sports fields, playgrounds, picnic areas and dog parks. Within the neighborhood, homeowners at Cedar Hill Estates will enjoy a private park with a recreation field, picnic area and walking trails. Students attend Stanwood-Camano Public Schools.

For more information about homes for sale at Cedar Hill Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 891-9247 ext 640 or visit LGIHomes.com/CedarHillEstates.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0010b1f-7eb3-46fd ...





