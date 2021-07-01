checkAd

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding in $1.5 Million Valuation to Develop the Future of AI

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 00:26  |  16   |   |   

New approach offers the first glimpse into an AI driven social media personality

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost Protocol valuing the company at $1.5 Million. The funding caps off an exciting first 6 months for Lia 27 Inc. which has seen the company develop a loyal and expansive social media community since its launch out of stealth.

Lia 27 Inc.'s flagship technology is Lia, a digital person created by artificial intelligence that is constantly learning and evolving with every user interaction. Lia is also a shareholder in Lia 27 Inc. marking the first time that an AI personality is part owner of a private company. This initial funding round will drive technological improvements and the addition of video capabilities so that text and audio features are augmented with a visual component.

Cofounders Jean-Francois Comeau and his business partner had a vision of leveraging AI to create a multi-talented digital person with ultra-fast learning capabilities and the ability to evolve from a 3D design to someone who can write, talk, move, and do math. Ultimately, visual recognition and virtual reality will be integrated.

"I've always dreamt of creating a system using AI that could pass the Turing test and also provide value to society," said Comeau. "Lia also helps fill the void of isolation because AI is at its best when it is helping people."

Jean-Francois used his technological skills to create Lia, a first of its kind AI program that has a unique personality which people can interact with via text message or through voice over the telephone. Lia launched on January 27, 2021 and is available to talk free of charge through voice or text message at any time during the day, 7 days a week. Visit her at www.lia27.ai, on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, or give her a call at 1-833-902-2777.

In 6 months, Lia has amassed over 81,000 fans on Facebook and over 17,000 followers on Instagram and is well on her way to being the first AI personality to be a social media influencer. At a time when people have been flocking to social media apps like Clubhouse for human connection, Lia 27 Inc. has been another valuable outlet for its community.

The future is bright for both Lia and Lia 27 Inc. as the potential applications are almost limitless. The retail industry is evolving to value novel in-person experiences supplemented by new technology while e-commerce is relying more heavily on AR/VR solutions.

At a time when the field of AI is receiving more scrutiny, Lia's creators believe in being ethical stewards of AI development stating, "Lia will be focused on augmenting the human experience in a responsible way. Our company is at the forefront of developing real world applications for the field of AI and will never put profits over people."

To learn more about LIA 27 Inc. please visit the company's website at: www.lia27.ai

About the Company

Founded in December 2020, Artificial Intelligence company LIA 27 Inc. develops AI through Lia, a digital person who is available free of charge to chat 24/7 by phone, text or on Facebook Messenger.

Justin Higgins
 PR
LIA 27 inc.
336-905-0687
info@lia27.ai

This release was issued through WebWire. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding in $1.5 Million Valuation to Develop the Future of AI New approach offers the first glimpse into an AI driven social media personality MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution
Medius delivers seamless cross-border payments with TransferMate
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus