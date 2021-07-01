Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United States

Streaming Network Offers Fans the Biggest Stars in Sports with Combination of Nostalgic Throwback Content and Original Programming, Leveraging Raycom’s Archive of Iconic Sports Video and Production Expertise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Sports Network, the new OTT network powered by Gray Television’s Raycom Sports, is now live on The Roku Channel in Canada and on XUMO (Ch. 713) in the United States, along with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leveraging Raycom’s more than four decades of award-winning production expertise, Origin Sports is a 24/7 linear streaming network bringing viewers unique content featuring Hall of Famers, All-Americans, All-Stars, No. 1 picks and National Champions before they became household names.



Origin Sports will serve as a destination for iconic buzzer-beaters, huge hits, game-winning goals, classic comebacks and killer crossovers from the legendary - Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal and Joe Montana - to legends in the making - Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson.

The network’s first original production is called The Rise, a series of 30-minute conversations starting with stars such as All-Pro Luke Kuechly (NFL) and Hall of Famers James Lofton (NFL) and Dominique Wilkins (NBA). The Rise will provide exclusive anecdotes and perspectives on the influences and moments that led to their accomplishments and recognition.

Origin Sports is scheduled with a responsive approach to its programming lineup, intentionally delivering relevant programming that caters to current trends in the sports world, adjusting the schedule in real-time when opportunities arise. For example, as the NBA Finals and Draft approach, Origin Sports will highlight the NBA’s leading current and future stars, such as Trae Young, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Cade Cunningham and Keon Johnson by showing them in action during their high school and college days.

“Raycom Sports has a rich tradition of delivering the biggest moments, rivalries, stories and stars in sports directly to fans with no pay walls. We’re excited to continue that tradition with the introduction of Origin Sports,” said Chad Swofford, VP of Digital Content at Raycom Sports. “Building on our vast archives and leveraging our Emmy award-winning production team, Origin Sports will offer fans round-the-clock access to the biggest names in sports. From our flagship linear streaming network to social media destinations, we believe Origin Sports brings fans a unique perspective in the sports space, sitting at the intersection of the star-driven landscape of today and nostalgia of the past.”