checkAd

Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 00:26  |   |   |   

Streaming Network Offers Fans the Biggest Stars in Sports with Combination of Nostalgic Throwback Content and Original Programming, Leveraging Raycom’s Archive of Iconic Sports Video and Production Expertise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Sports Network, the new OTT network powered by Gray Television’s Raycom Sports, is now live on The Roku Channel in Canada and on XUMO (Ch. 713) in the United States, along with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leveraging Raycom’s more than four decades of award-winning production expertise, Origin Sports is a 24/7 linear streaming network bringing viewers unique content featuring Hall of Famers, All-Americans, All-Stars, No. 1 picks and National Champions before they became household names.

Origin Sports will serve as a destination for iconic buzzer-beaters, huge hits, game-winning goals, classic comebacks and killer crossovers from the legendary - Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal and Joe Montana - to legends in the making - Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson.

The network’s first original production is called The Rise, a series of 30-minute conversations starting with stars such as All-Pro Luke Kuechly (NFL) and Hall of Famers James Lofton (NFL) and Dominique Wilkins (NBA). The Rise will provide exclusive anecdotes and perspectives on the influences and moments that led to their accomplishments and recognition.

Origin Sports is scheduled with a responsive approach to its programming lineup, intentionally delivering relevant programming that caters to current trends in the sports world, adjusting the schedule in real-time when opportunities arise. For example, as the NBA Finals and Draft approach, Origin Sports will highlight the NBA’s leading current and future stars, such as Trae Young, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, Cade Cunningham and Keon Johnson by showing them in action during their high school and college days.

“Raycom Sports has a rich tradition of delivering the biggest moments, rivalries, stories and stars in sports directly to fans with no pay walls. We’re excited to continue that tradition with the introduction of Origin Sports,” said Chad Swofford, VP of Digital Content at Raycom Sports. “Building on our vast archives and leveraging our Emmy award-winning production team, Origin Sports will offer fans round-the-clock access to the biggest names in sports. From our flagship linear streaming network to social media destinations, we believe Origin Sports brings fans a unique perspective in the sports space, sitting at the intersection of the star-driven landscape of today and nostalgia of the past.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United States Streaming Network Offers Fans the Biggest Stars in Sports with Combination of Nostalgic Throwback Content and Original Programming, Leveraging Raycom’s Archive of Iconic Sports Video and Production ExpertiseCHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus