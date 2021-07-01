checkAd

L Brands Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Offering of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 and $400 Million Term Loan Credit Facility by Its Spin-Off Subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret & Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced today that the previously announced offering by its subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret”), of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) was upsized to an aggregate principal amount of $600 million and priced with a coupon of 4.625% in a private placement offering to eligible purchasers. The initial offering price of the Notes to investors will be 100% of their principal amount. Additionally, L Brands announced today that the previously announced syndication by Victoria’s Secret of term loans in an aggregate principal amount $400 million (the “Term Loan Facility”) has allocated with an initial margin of LIBOR (with a LIBOR floor of 0.50%) plus 3.25%. The Term Loan Facility will have an original issue discount of 1.00%. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on July 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Term Loan Facility is expected to close at or about the time of the Separation (as defined below). Victoria’s Secret is a recently formed company, which L Brands intends to separate from its current business by means of a spin-off to its shareholders (the “Separation”).

Prior to the completion of the Separation, Victoria’s Secret intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes and the initial borrowing under the Term Loan Facility, after deducting discounts and commissions to the initial purchasers of the Notes and estimated offering expenses, to fund a portion of a cash payment to L Brands. Pending completion of the Separation, proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be deposited into escrow for the benefit of the holders of the Notes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations. Upon issuance, the Notes will not be guaranteed. However, from and after the date on which the proceeds of the offering are released from escrow, the Notes will be guaranteed by each of Victoria’s Secret’s existing and future wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that (i) guarantees its senior credit facilities, (ii) is a borrower under its ABL Facility or (iii) guarantees or incurs any other material debt.

The loans under the Term Loan Facility will be senior secured obligations of Victoria’s Secret guaranteed by all of Victoria’s Secret’s existing and future material wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries, subject to customary exceptions to be set forth in the documentation for the Term Loan Facility.

