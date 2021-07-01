Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, June 30, 2021.



All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated June 3, 2021, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below: