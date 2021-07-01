Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board
of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, June 30, 2021.
All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated June 3, 2021, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Adrian Montgomery
|20,794,664
|94.81%
|1,138,535
|5.19%
|Menashe Kestenbaum
|20,797,089
|94.82%
|1,136,110
|5.18%
|Francesco Aquilini
|20,444,949
|93.21%
|1,488,251
|6.79%
|Michael Beckerman
|21,472,220
|97.90%
|460,980
|2.10%
|Alan Friedman
|20,691,642
|94.34%
|1,241,558
|5.66%
|Ben Colabrese
|21,473,606
|97.90%
|459,594
|2.10%
|Robb Chase
|20,794,439
|94.81%
|1,138,760
|5.19%
|Richard Sherman
|20,525,242
|93.58%
|1,407,958
|6.42%
The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at eight (8); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
