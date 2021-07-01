Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

checkAd

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, June 30, 2021.

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated June 3, 2021, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
 Adrian Montgomery 20,794,664 94.81% 1,138,535 5.19%
 Menashe Kestenbaum 20,797,089 94.82% 1,136,110 5.18%
 Francesco Aquilini 20,444,949 93.21% 1,488,251 6.79%
 Michael Beckerman 21,472,220 97.90% 460,980 2.10%
 Alan Friedman 20,691,642 94.34% 1,241,558 5.66%
 Ben Colabrese 21,473,606 97.90% 459,594 2.10%
 Robb Chase 20,794,439 94.81% 1,138,760 5.19%
 Richard Sherman 20,525,242 93.58% 1,407,958 6.42%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at eight (8); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

