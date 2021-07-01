checkAd

Mid Penn Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MPB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) and Riverview Financial Corporation is fair to Mid Penn shareholders. Riverview shareholders will receive Mid Penn common stock in connection with the merger.

Halper Sadeh encourages Mid Penn shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Mid Penn and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Mid Penn shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Mid Penn shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Mid Penn shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

