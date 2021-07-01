checkAd

Early Warning Press Release

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (the “Acquiror”) announces that it has disposed of ownership and control of 178,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Murchison Minerals Ltd. (the “Company”) on June 21, 2021 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Subject Shares represent approximately 0.16% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of June 21, 2021. As a result of the disposition of the Subject Shares, the Acquiror no longer holds over 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 9,795,000 common shares of the Company and common shares purchase warrants entitling the Acquiror to acquire an additional 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (the “Warrants”), representing approximately 9.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 10.02% assuming exercise of the Warrants only).  Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror owns and controls an aggregate of 9,617,000 common shares of the Company and the 1,250,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of June 21, 2021 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 9.86% assuming exercise of the Warrants only).  The aggregate consideration received for the Subject Shares was $15,433, based on the sale of 178,000 Subject Shares at an average price of $0.087 per common share.

The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror are managed for investment purposes.  The Acquiror may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position.

The Company’s head office address is located at 5063 North Service Road, Suite 100, Burlington, Ontario, L7L 5H6.

The Acquiror’s head office is located at Suite 301 – 141 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON, M5H 3L5.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company’s filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and may be obtained upon request from Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer, Northfield Capital Corporation, tel. 1 (647) 794-4360.





