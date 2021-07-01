To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to Reduce Wildfire Risk, Enhance Energy System Safety and Reliability, and Deliver More Clean Energy for California

To protect and meet the energy needs of each of its 16 million customers, and enhance the energy systems they depend on every day, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is proposing a series of crucial safety, resiliency, and clean energy investments in its 2023 General Rate Case (GRC). PG&E is proposing these investments to continue to further reduce wildfire risk and deliver safe, reliable and clean energy service.

The company filed its funding proposal as required by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today, outlining investments in grid safety and resiliency, new technology and innovations, and gas and electric system infrastructure improvements to benefit its customers.