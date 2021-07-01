To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to Reduce Wildfire Risk, Enhance Energy System Safety and Reliability, and Deliver More Clean Energy for California
To protect and meet the energy needs of each of its 16 million customers, and enhance the energy systems they depend on every day, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is proposing a series of crucial safety, resiliency, and clean energy investments in its 2023 General Rate Case (GRC). PG&E is proposing these investments to continue to further reduce wildfire risk and deliver safe, reliable and clean energy service.
The company filed its funding proposal as required by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today, outlining investments in grid safety and resiliency, new technology and innovations, and gas and electric system infrastructure improvements to benefit its customers.
The CPUC requires energy companies, like PG&E, to file a GRC for the CPUC to review as it determines future customer rates. Previously, PG&E’s GRC was filed every three years and did not include natural gas transmission and storage (GT&S). Beginning in 2023, this review is on a four-year cycle and includes all costs associated with gas operations, electric distribution and generation operations in one proceeding.
PG&E’s GRC proposal includes approximately $7.4 billion in new investments from 2023-2026 to help keep customers safe and reduce the impacts of extreme weather and the threat of catastrophic wildfires. Wildfire safety investments include:
Wildfire Safety
- Hardening power lines and placing more power lines underground to reduce wildfire risk, and installing sectionalizing devices to reduce the customer impacts and size of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS);
- Testing and using new tools and technologies to better pinpoint how to best prevent and respond to the increasing risk of wildfires;
- Meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards to manage trees and other vegetation located near power lines that could cause a wildfire or power outage;
- Removing dead, dying and diseased trees that could strike overhead power lines;
- Deploying LiDAR technology and remote sensing data in extreme and elevated fire-risk areas to validate vegetation management work;
- Using technology to detect downed power lines within minutes and respond and reducing the possibility of ignitions caused by PG&E assets through detection of early stage equipment failures;
- Partnering with communities to enhance local electric grid resilience through community microgrid projects; and
- Working with customers to remove overhead wires in remote high fire-threat areas, and replace with stand-alone power systems to offer a new approach to utility service.
Additionally, PG&E’s GRC request includes significant investments to improve gas and electric system safety, reliability and resiliency; increase the use of new, innovative technologies; and expand the state’s clean energy infrastructure. Critical energy investments include:
