Avicanna Financial Statement Update

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) announced today that the Company’s audit is ongoing and it expects to file the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively, the “Documents”) within the next sixty to seventy-five days:

  • audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • management’s discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021;
  • management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021; and
  • interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021;
  • management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021; and
  • certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company continues to operate normally and achieve operational milestones, as described in the Company’s news release on June 24, 2021 found at the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/24/2252975/0/en/Avi ....

Pursuant to the Company’s news release on June 11, 2021, despite the cease trade order (“CTO”) issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, a beneficial security holder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of the CTO if the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada on a “foreign organized regulated market”, as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Holders of Avicanna securities are urged to consult with their own investment advisors or legal counsel about the implications of the CTO.

