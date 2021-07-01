Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific

- With a presence in Asia Pacific, Cboe expects to expand its global equities and market data businesses, broaden distribution of its proprietary products, as well as bring other new trading solutions and services to the region

- Transaction is another step in Cboe's strategy to build one of the world's largest global derivatives and securities trading networks

- Chi-X Asia Pacific planned to be fully integrated into Cboe's existing global business operations and technology platforms

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd. (Chi-X Asia Pacific), an alternative market operator and provider of innovative market solutions. Through ownership of Chi-X Asia Pacific, Cboe gains entrance into two of the world's largest securities markets – Japan and Australia – to establish a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region for the first time.

"Welcoming Chi-X Asia Pacific to the Cboe network represents an exciting milestone in Cboe's growth story and another important step in our vision to become a truly global marketplace for our customers," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cboe Global Markets. "The team at Chi-X Asia Pacific shares Cboe's dedication to defining markets through innovative products, services and trading solutions. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we welcome the Chi-X team to the Cboe community and work together to accelerate Chi-X Asia Pacific's further growth and extend Cboe's global footprint."

Through Chi-X Asia Pacific, Cboe now has the opportunity to bring new trading solutions and services to Asia Pacific, including extending the industry-leading block trading capabilities of BIDS Trading to the region. BIDS, acquired by Cboe in January 2021, operates the largest block trading ATS by volume in the U.S., and one of the largest block trading platforms in Europe. With BIDS' current network covering U.S., Europe and expanding into Canada, the addition of Asia Pacific is expected to create a global block trading platform to serve an even broader base of customers.