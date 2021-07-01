checkAd

Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 01:00  |  17   |   |   

- Transaction is another step in Cboe's strategy to build one of the world's largest global derivatives and securities trading networks

- With a presence in Asia Pacific, Cboe expects to expand its global equities and market data businesses, broaden distribution of its proprietary products, as well as bring other new trading solutions and services to the region

- Chi-X Asia Pacific planned to be fully integrated into Cboe's existing global business operations and technology platforms

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd. (Chi-X Asia Pacific), an alternative market operator and provider of innovative market solutions. Through ownership of Chi-X Asia Pacific, Cboe gains entrance into two of the world's largest securities markets – Japan and Australia – to establish a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region for the first time.

"Welcoming Chi-X Asia Pacific to the Cboe network represents an exciting milestone in Cboe's growth story and another important step in our vision to become a truly global marketplace for our customers," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cboe Global Markets. "The team at Chi-X Asia Pacific shares Cboe's dedication to defining markets through innovative products, services and trading solutions. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we welcome the Chi-X team to the Cboe community and work together to accelerate Chi-X Asia Pacific's further growth and extend Cboe's global footprint."

Through Chi-X Asia Pacific, Cboe now has the opportunity to bring new trading solutions and services to Asia Pacific, including extending the industry-leading block trading capabilities of BIDS Trading to the region. BIDS, acquired by Cboe in January 2021, operates the largest block trading ATS by volume in the U.S., and one of the largest block trading platforms in Europe. With BIDS' current network covering U.S., Europe and expanding into Canada, the addition of Asia Pacific is expected to create a global block trading platform to serve an even broader base of customers.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific - Transaction is another step in Cboe's strategy to build one of the world's largest global derivatives and securities trading networks - With a presence in Asia Pacific, Cboe expects to expand its global equities and market data businesses, broaden …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution
Medius delivers seamless cross-border payments with TransferMate
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus