Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Option and RSU Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 705,000 Options and an aggregate of 1,098,682 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. 75,000 of the Options are exercisable at a price of $0.205 per Option, 230,000 Options are exercisable at a price of $0.38 per Option and the remaining 400,000 Options are exercisable at a price of $0.28 per Option. The Options granted vest in four months and expire on June 30, 2023. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company. With the exception of the RSUs to the directors which vest immediately, all other RSUs granted vest in four months. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

The Company is a leading provider of customized post-harvest outsourcing solutions to licensed cannabis producers. The Company concentrates on the post-harvest requirements of licensed cannabis producers and other brands looking to enter the cannabis market. The Company offers end-to-end full outsourcing solutions including extraction, refinement, formulation, packaging, fulfillment, and distribution.

