Hanstone Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company which qualifies as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (each, a “ FT Common Share ”) and one Warrant.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) (" Hanstone " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering, consisting of: (i) units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit, and (ii) flow-through units of the Company (the “ FT Units ”) at a price of $0.44 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $954,396 (the “ Offering ”). The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “ Agent ”).

Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.47 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (“CEE”) that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company’s Doc and Snip North projects. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received an aggregate cash fee of $59,887 and 142,844 non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price equal to $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.