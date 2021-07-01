checkAd

Logitech Announces Annual General Meeting Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021
SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR —

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on September 8, 2021.

Logitech also announced that, due to the Company’s limits on board service, Didier Hirsch will leave the board when his current term ends this fall. Hirsch has been a non-executive member of Logitech's board of directors since September 2012, is the chair of Logitech's Audit Committee and serves on Logitech's Nominating and Governance Committee. As part of this planned transition, subject to being re-elected as a director at the AGM, Deborah Thomas will chair the Audit Committee at the end of Hirsch’s term.

“Didier has been a dedicated, loyal and valuable member of the board for nearly a decade,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson. “The team, and I, are grateful for his important contribution during this period of transformation for Logitech. We wish him well for the future.”

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Logitech will again forgo hosting shareholders at an in-person AGM this year, to ensure the health and safety of all parties. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. Questions related to company business or meeting proposals will be addressed by senior leadership.

As previously announced, at the AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on an annual dividend for FY 2021 of approximately CHF 0.87 per share* - an approximately 10% annual increase compared to the FY 2020 dividend. If the dividend proposal is approved by shareholders, the approximate payment date for the dividend is expected to be September 22, 2021.

Logitech expects to publish its annual report to shareholders in July 2021. The Company also intends to file its definitive proxy statement, which includes the meeting proposals for its 2021 AGM, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and post it on the Company's website at http://ir.logitech.com in July 2021.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the 2021 AGM, a proposed dividend for Fiscal Year 2021, the timing of dividend payments, the timing of the Company’s annual report and invitation and proxy statement for its 2021 annual general meeting, and the expected Chairperson of the Audit Committee after Mr. Hirsch’s term. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

* Based on the number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021. The actual number may change as of the record date.

