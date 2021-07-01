checkAd

Nexus REIT Announces Entering Into Purchase and Sale Agreement and Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO and MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire a 189,625 square foot single-tenant industrial warehouse property in Red Deer, Alberta for $19.75MM.

Subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, the acquisition is expected to close in early September, and to be funded with a combination of proceeds of new mortgage financing, cash on hand and funds available to be drawn on the REIT’s credit facilities.

“We continue to march forward towards our goal of becoming a pure play industrial REIT” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “On completion of this and our other announced transactions, we will have surpassed $300 million of industrial acquisitions in 2021. We recently entered into a new $40 million line of credit secured against three of the properties we acquired in London Ontario in April, and we have liquidity to complete additional industrial purchases in the second half of the year.”

Including the purchase and sale agreement announced today, the REIT has 6 industrial properties totalling approximately 1.1MM square feet currently under contract with 5 vendors for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $140MM, with $43.9 million of the aggregate purchase price for these 6 properties expected to be satisfied through the issuance of Class B LP Units of a subsidiary limited partnership of the REIT to the vendors.

Annual Meeting Voting Results

Each of the matters set out in the REIT’s management information circular dated May 17, 2021 (the Circular) for the annual meeting of unitholders held on June 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”) was approved by the requisite majority of unitholders.

Each of the trustee nominees listed in the Circular was elected as a trustee of the REIT. Voting results for the individual trustees are as follows:

Nominee Number of
Votes For 		Percentage of Votes For Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld
Floriana Cipollone 11,963,172 97.42% 317,077 2.58%
Bradley Cutsey 12,253,862 99.79% 26,387 0.21%
Kelly C. Hanczyk 12,251,908 99.77% 28,341 0.23%
Nick Lagopoulos 11,872,821 96.68% 407,428 3.32%
Ben Rodney 12,254,362 99.79% 25,887 0.21%

Final results on all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

