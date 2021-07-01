checkAd

Vinci Partners Urban Commercial Properties’ Listed REIT (VIUR) Announces Full Deployment of Previous Capital Raise

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that Vinci Imóveis Urbanos FII (VIUR11), a listed REIT managed by Vinci Partners’ Real Estate segment, committed to its final acquisition from the proceeds of its initial public offering (“IPO”), closed in May 2021.

VIUR is a perpetual capital listed REIT, focused on income generation to its quotaholders through the acquisition of urban commercial properties in Brazil, including properties focused on street retail, grocery, healthcare, and educational activities.

Since the IPO, the fund has announced five transactions, fully deploying the IPO proceeds in less than thirty days. Three of those transactions were acquisitions of educational campuses leased to private operators in Brazil: (i) 100% of the campus leased to Anhanguera Educacional in Campinas, SP; (ii) 100% of the campus leased to Faculdades de Campinas in Campinas, SP, and (iii) 100% of two campuses leased to Anima Educação, located in the cities of Canoas and Porto Alegre, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The fund also announced the acquisition of 100% of an urban property leased to diagnosis imaging company Alta Diagnósticos, in São Paulo, SP, and 100% of an urban commercial center leased to retail company Le Biscuit, in São Luis, MA.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, “We have been able to finalize the allocation of the IPO proceeds in less than a month, which showcases the great opportunity we see to deploy capital in this sector. VIUR’s portfolio is now composed of six urban commercial properties in three different regions of the country, diversified by tenants and business segments. We are constantly evaluating further opportunities and can come back to the market to acquire additional assets through a follow-on offering.”

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners’ Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our real estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, urban commercial properties, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The team also manages opportunistic development funds.

