Mesoblast Provides Update on Program for Chronic Low Back Pain Due to Degenerative Disc Disease

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on the strategy for bringing rexlemestrocel-L to patients in the United States (US) with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) refractory to available therapies, including opioids. Excessive use of opioids in this patient population continues to be a major focus for US healthcare policymakers, regulatory authorities, patients and physicians, with more than 50% of US opioid prescriptions being for the treatment of CLBP.1,6,7



Mesoblast has filed a request and expects to hold a Type C meeting with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) during the current quarter to discuss the pathway to US regulatory approval for rexlemestrocel-L following the recently completed 404 patient Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease.