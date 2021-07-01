checkAd

Mesoblast Provides Update on Program for Chronic Low Back Pain Due to Degenerative Disc Disease

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on the strategy for bringing rexlemestrocel-L to patients in the United States (US) with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) refractory to available therapies, including opioids. Excessive use of opioids in this patient population continues to be a major focus for US healthcare policymakers, regulatory authorities, patients and physicians, with more than 50% of US opioid prescriptions being for the treatment of CLBP.1,6,7

Mesoblast has filed a request and expects to hold a Type C meeting with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) during the current quarter to discuss the pathway to US regulatory approval for rexlemestrocel-L following the recently completed 404 patient Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

“We look forward to discussing with the FDA the most efficient path forward given the durable pain reduction for at least two years and the opioid-sparing activity from a single administration of rexlemestrocel-L that was observed in the recent Phase 3 trial,” said Dr Fred Grossman, Chief Medical Officer of Mesoblast.

Mesoblast plans to leverage the results from a planned US trial to support potential product approvals in both US and EU by including 20% EU patients in order to provide regulatory harmonization, cost efficiencies and streamlined timelines, without initiating an EU trial. In line with this strategy, Mesoblast and its partner in Europe and Latin America, Grünenthal, have amended their collaboration agreement, with Mesoblast being eligible to receive payments up to US$112.5 million prior to product launch in the EU, inclusive of US$17.5 million already received, if certain clinical and regulatory milestones are satisfied and reimbursement targets are achieved. Cumulative milestone payments could reach US$1 billion depending on the final outcome of Phase 3 studies and patient adoption. Mesoblast will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on product sales as per the original agreement.

