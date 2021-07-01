Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

The following primary insiders and close associates in Ensurge have duly exercised Warrants C in the Company. Each Warrant C will be converted into one new share in the Company upon approval of such exercise by the board of directors in the Company and payment of the exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share.

This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company").

On 30 June 2021, Morten Opstad, board chair, exercised 20,808 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 5,202.

On 30 June 2021, Preeti Mardia, board member, exercised 333,333 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 83,333.25.

On 30 June 2021, Jon Castor, board member, exercised 90,909 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 22,727.25.

On 30 June 2021, Kelly Doss, board member, exercised 333,333 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 83,333.25.

On 30 June 2021, K-Konsult AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 736,161 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 184,040.25.

On 30 June 2021, Marc O'Polo Norge AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 89,202 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 22,300.50.

The above transaction notices are all initial notifications. The name of the entity is Ensurge Micropower ASA, and the Company's LEI is 5493007QXMCG0WPKFC96. The ISIN of the Company's Warrant C is NO0010895410. The above transactions were executed outside a trading venue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.