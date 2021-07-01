checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 02:13  |  19   |   |   

Oslo, 1 July 2021

This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company").

The following primary insiders and close associates in Ensurge have duly exercised Warrants C in the Company. Each Warrant C will be converted into one new share in the Company upon approval of such exercise by the board of directors in the Company and payment of the exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share.

On 30 June 2021, Morten Opstad, board chair, exercised 20,808 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 5,202.

On 30 June 2021, Preeti Mardia, board member, exercised 333,333 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 83,333.25.

On 30 June 2021, Jon Castor, board member, exercised 90,909 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 22,727.25.

On 30 June 2021, Kelly Doss, board member, exercised 333,333 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 83,333.25.

On 30 June 2021, K-Konsult AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 736,161 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 184,040.25.

On 30 June 2021, Marc O'Polo Norge AS, close associate of Morten Opstad, exercised 89,202 Warrants C in the Company, the total exercise price of which is NOK 22,300.50.

The above transaction notices are all initial notifications. The name of the entity is Ensurge Micropower ASA, and the Company's LEI is 5493007QXMCG0WPKFC96. The ISIN of the Company's Warrant C is NO0010895410. The above transactions were executed outside a trading venue.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders Oslo, 1 July 2021 This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company"). The following primary insiders and close associates in Ensurge have duly exercised Warrants C in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay ...
Danske Bank A/S to merge MobilePay with Norwegian Vipps and Finnish Pivo
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
COMPASS Pathways launches new podcast “Everyone has a story: talking about mental health”
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus