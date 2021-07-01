Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE), (OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE), (OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 30, 2021. Shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of all five directors and the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors of the Company.

A total of 87,268,716 pre-consolidation shares were voted, representing 35.89% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for detailed results of the votes for each Director.