Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE), (OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 30, 2021. Shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of all five directors and the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors of the Company.
A total of 87,268,716 pre-consolidation shares were voted, representing 35.89% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for detailed results of the votes for each Director.
Table 1: Detailed Voting Results for Re-election of Directors
|Nominee
|
Votes For
(Pre-consolidation)
|
Percentage For
|
Walter J. Coles, Jr.
|
87,259,714
|
99.99%
|
Craig Parry
|
68,249,362
|
78.21%
|
Borden R. Putnam, III
|
81,916,648
|
93.87%
|
Suki Gill
|
87,263,064
|
99.99%
|
Greg Beard
|
82,628,620
|
94.68%
The remaining AGM results are available on the Company's SEDAR profile here.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.
