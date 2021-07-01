Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Additional information concerning Dexus on-market buy-back program

checkAd

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 July 2021

Additional information concerning Dexus's on-market buy-back program

Dexus provides additional disclosure on the Appendix 3C - Notification of buy-back announcements being made today as part of the Simplification to the Dexus corporate structure announced on 22 June 2021.

The attached Appendix 3C - Notification of buy-back is being issued as a final notification under Dexus's existing four stapled trust structure.

A second Appendix 3C - Notification of buy-back (ASX online form announcement) will follow shortly after. This second Appendix 3C is being issued as an initial notification under Dexus's two stapled trust structure, being Dexus Operations Trust and the new Dexus Property Trust.

Dexus confirms that these announcements relate to the Simplification only - the terms of the on-market buy back and the number of securities that may be bought back under it remain unchanged.

The two Appendix 3Cs are available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Wertpapier


