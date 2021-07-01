checkAd

Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today that it is proceeding with the Corporation's project to expand M2 into a combined cycle gas turbine (“CCGT”) facility through the installation of heat recovery technology. The CCGT expansion project is anticipated to increase total generation capacity from 204 MW to approximately 300 MW and improve operational efficiency resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs per MWh. The current estimated cost of the CCGT expansion project is $125 million before financing costs. MAXIM anticipates the expansion will commence commercial operations during December 2022.

The CCGT expansion project is being financed with debt, existing cash, and cash flow from operations during the construction period. As of this date, MAXIM forecasts it will have sufficient liquidity to complete the CCGT expansion project.

EPC Contract

MAXIM, through a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction ("EPC") contract for the CCGT expansion project. The EPC Contractor is a joint venture between PCL Industrial Management Inc. and Overland Contracting Canada Inc., a Black & Veatch company, who are the same parties that constructed the existing M2 simple cycle plant. The EPC Contractor has agreed to complete and deliver the expanded plant as a fixed-price, turn-key project. The EPC contract value is approximately $86 million and the remaining cost of $39 million are owner's costs for activities that MAXIM is responsible for.

M2 will continue to operate in simple cycle mode during construction. Commissioning of the expanded facility is expected to occur over a 3-month period during which there will be periodic outages of the existing M2 plant while work is carried out to connect this plant to the heat recovery technology.

Financing Arrangements

MAXIM has amended its senior secured credit facility. The amended senior secured credit facility has been arranged by ATB and Fiera Private Debt and the aggregate borrowing base thereunder has been increased to $105 million to provide for construction financing, of which $28.5 million is currently drawn, $62.4 million is available for construction and the remainder available for general corporate use and letters of credit. The construction facilities of up to $62.4 million consist of two non-revolving construction loans and a $5 million revolving credit facility. The construction loans have amortization requirements ranging from five to ten years commencing when construction of the CCGT expansion is complete. All loans under the senior secured credit facility mature on June 30, 2026.

