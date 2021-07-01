checkAd

Walmart Wraps Annual Open Call Event, 167 Products to Advance, 705 to Receive Further Consideration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 03:45  |  37   |   |   

Open Call 2021 is now in the books with more than 900 small businesses from across the country pitching their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants today. As expected, this year’s cohort marked the largest number of business owners ever to take part in the one-day event, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Of those businesses, 167 of their products are advancing to the next stage in the process to land a deal with Walmart or Sam’s Club and another 705 are receiving further consideration. During this year’s virtual Open Call event, small businesses also learned more about Walmart’s “American Lighthouses,” a plan to unite key stakeholders in specific regions of the country to identify and overcome top-down barriers to U.S. production.

“Open Call supports Walmart’s overall commitment to U.S manufacturing and small businesses. In March, we announced an additional spend of $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president, customer and business development and U.S. manufacturing for global sourcing at Walmart. “We also announced our American Lighthouses concept, which strives to accelerate progress on this commitment. To do this, we aim to bring together key regions and various stakeholders to address obstacles, support and pilot innovative projects and provide tools and resources for businesses to invest in U.S. production, making the supply chain more efficient, sustainable and making it easier for U.S. manufacturing to flourish.”

Walmart’s American Lighthouses concept will focus on these categories: textiles; metals and motors; food processing; plastics; pharmaceutical and medical supplies. During Open Call today, the retailer shared that textiles will be the first focus area for Lighthouses.

“We are inspired and excited by Walmart’s American Lighthouses concept and agree that U.S. manufacturing is critical, sustainable and achievable through collaborative efforts across multiple stakeholders,” said Peter Senger, senior vice president/general manager, merchandising, marketing and sales at Renfro Brands, a leading producer of socks and legwear products located in North Carolina. “We employ about 2,000 people across the U.S. and working with Walmart has allowed us to continue to support the needs of the American worker. We believe that an investment in American jobs is an investment that provides for American families and strengthens the communities they live in with a stable and sustainable way of life.”

Seite 1 von 3


Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart Wraps Annual Open Call Event, 167 Products to Advance, 705 to Receive Further Consideration Open Call 2021 is now in the books with more than 900 small businesses from across the country pitching their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants today. As expected, this year’s cohort marked the largest …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Veritone Forges a New Partnership with Sports Illustrated to Monetize the Brand’s Iconic Sports ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Cenexi for Clinical Batches of ...
ExxonMobil to Sell Global Santoprene Business
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedure Performed in Canada
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the MARCH MegaVIA Plasma Treatment System for Large Panels ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weiter Rekorde - Sehr starke Halbjahresbilanz
30.06.21
Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr
30.06.21
Aktien New York: Stabil - Mehr als 12 Prozent Plus im ersten Halbjahr
29.06.21
Walmart and Ibotta Enter Into Multi-Year Partnership To Introduce More Digital Ways for Customers To Save at Walmart
29.06.21
Walmart Launches Site to Help Veterans and Military Spouses “Find-a-Future”
29.06.21
Bitcoin, Nvidia, Facebook, Microsoft, Walmart, Goldman, Morgan Stanley, Uber, Sea, Baidu - Opening Bell
29.06.21
Walmart Revolutionizes Insulin Access & Affordability for Patients With Diabetes With the Launch of the First and Only Private Brand Analog Insulin
24.06.21
Walmart MoneyCard, Issued by Green Dot Bank, Now Offered as Demand Deposit Accounts with Enhanced Digital Banking Tools and Features for Customers
24.06.21
3 Aktien aus dem Nasdaq 100, die man im Juni kaufen sollte
21.06.21
Amazon, Walmart, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Microstrategy Match Group, Nike, Tal Education - Opening Bell