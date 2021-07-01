Walmart Wraps Annual Open Call Event, 167 Products to Advance, 705 to Receive Further Consideration

Open Call 2021 is now in the books with more than 900 small businesses from across the country pitching their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants today. As expected, this year’s cohort marked the largest number of business owners ever to take part in the one-day event, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Of those businesses, 167 of their products are advancing to the next stage in the process to land a deal with Walmart or Sam’s Club and another 705 are receiving further consideration. During this year’s virtual Open Call event, small businesses also learned more about Walmart’s “American Lighthouses,” a plan to unite key stakeholders in specific regions of the country to identify and overcome top-down barriers to U.S. production.

“Open Call supports Walmart’s overall commitment to U.S manufacturing and small businesses. In March, we announced an additional spend of $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president, customer and business development and U.S. manufacturing for global sourcing at Walmart. “We also announced our American Lighthouses concept, which strives to accelerate progress on this commitment. To do this, we aim to bring together key regions and various stakeholders to address obstacles, support and pilot innovative projects and provide tools and resources for businesses to invest in U.S. production, making the supply chain more efficient, sustainable and making it easier for U.S. manufacturing to flourish.”

Walmart’s American Lighthouses concept will focus on these categories: textiles; metals and motors; food processing; plastics; pharmaceutical and medical supplies. During Open Call today, the retailer shared that textiles will be the first focus area for Lighthouses.

“We are inspired and excited by Walmart’s American Lighthouses concept and agree that U.S. manufacturing is critical, sustainable and achievable through collaborative efforts across multiple stakeholders,” said Peter Senger, senior vice president/general manager, merchandising, marketing and sales at Renfro Brands, a leading producer of socks and legwear products located in North Carolina. “We employ about 2,000 people across the U.S. and working with Walmart has allowed us to continue to support the needs of the American worker. We believe that an investment in American jobs is an investment that provides for American families and strengthens the communities they live in with a stable and sustainable way of life.”