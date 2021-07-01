Kymera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,755,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Kymera. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $223.5 million. In addition, Kymera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 713,250 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.