Flower One Issues Common Shares in Satisfaction of Interest Payment Obligations Under Its 9.5% Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, announces that pursuant to its announcement on June 9, 2021 the Company has issued 784,790 and 171,404 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), for an aggregate of 956,194 Common Shares, to debenture holders in satisfaction of interest in the amount of C$201,029.40, and C$43,906.40 on the March debentures and November debentures, respectively, due and payable on June 30, 2021 (the "Interest Payment").

In accordance with the terms of the indentures, the issue price of the Common Shares was C$0.2562 per Common Share, being the volume-weighted average trading price per Common Share from May 26, 2021 to June 23, 2021. The Common Shares shall be issued to the registered holders of the March debentures and November debentures appearing on the registers of the Trustee at the close of business on May 31, 2021, being the last business day of the month preceding the applicable interest payment date. No fractional Common Shares will be issued in satisfaction of the Interest Payment. The Common Shares issuable in satisfaction of interest payable under the March debentures and the November debentures will not be subject to any hold period resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws. Any Common Shares issued to a holder of the debentures in the United States will be restricted securities under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The issuance of the Common Shares in lieu of cash is subject to the terms and conditions of the indentures as well as the receipt of all requisite approvals, including, without limitation, the approval of the CSE.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

