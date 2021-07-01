checkAd

REKOR ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rekor Systems, Inc. on Behalf of Rekor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor publicly traded securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 30, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 10, 2021, a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature’s Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. Further, on a post-market earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor’s first quarter 2021 financial results, Defendant Berman also indicated that Rekor may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

On news of the Texas UVED bill’s exclusion from the Texas Legislature’s Daily House Calendar, Rekor’s stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021. Then, following Defendants’ post-market conference call with investors the same day, Rekor’s stock price fell an additional $2.45 per share, or 17.87%, to close at $11.26 per share on May 11, 2021—representing a two-day total decline of $7.65 per share, or 40.45%.

Then, on May 26, 2021, private investor Western Edge published a report addressing Rekor, entitled “Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway And Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk.” The Western Edge report alleged, among other things, that global competition was “miles ahead” of Rekor in ALPR development and market establishment; that the Company’s “realized results suggest management’s potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%”; and that investors were at risk of facing a “massive downside if [the Company’s] growth doesn’t show up.” The Western Edge report also noted that Rekor’s predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership had exited it because “the program is not economically feasible” given costs associated with the program and because “there was typically no consequences for individuals that simply ignored the fines/insurance requirements after they were identified.”

