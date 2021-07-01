Billtrust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRS) (“Billtrust”), a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock at a public offering price of $12.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be $110,250,000. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and Billtrust will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. Certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.



The offering is expected to close on or about July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.