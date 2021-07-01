Clariant and India Glycols successfully established joint venture for renewable ethylene oxide derivatives

“The successful closing of this joint venture strengthens our core portfolio and makes Clariant one of the leaders in green ethylene oxide derivatives. As part of our strategy, we are committed to adding value through sustainability. Our partnership with India Glycols will make us one of the leading surfactant suppliers in India, with a focus on renewable solutions for home and personal care”, said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant.

Muttenz, July 1, 2021 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, and India Glycols Limited (IGL), a leading company in the manufacturing of green technology-based chemicals, today announced the successful creation of their 51-49% joint venture for renewable ethylene oxide (EO) derivatives after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. The joint venture will operate under the name Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited.

Originally announced in March 2021, the joint venture is now effective and combines IGL’s renewable bio-ethylene oxide derivatives business, which includes a multipurpose production facility including an alkoxylation plant located in Kashipur, Uttarakhand (India), with Clariant’s local Industrial and Consumer Specialties business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. This combination is to become one of the leaders in green ethylene oxide derivatives and be a leading supplier of these renewable materials to the rapidly growing consumer care market in India and neighboring countries.

Clariant will fully consolidate the joint venture as of July 1, 2021 and expects an incremental addition to the top-line of the Business Area Care Chemicals in the range of around CHF 50 million for the FY 2021.

“I am very pleased with the swift manner in which both parties were able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. This allows us to now move ahead and leverage IGL’s position as the largest manufacturer of green EO in the world in a value-generating combination with Clariant”, commented U.S. Bhartia, Chairman of India Glycols Limited.

Christian Vang, Global Head of Clariant’s Business Unit Industrial & Consumer Specialties, added: “We experience a growing demand among our customers for home and personal care applications based on renewables. With the joint venture officially established, we will press ahead to fulfill this with innovative, sustainable and high-quality solutions based on the unique capabilities of both partners.”