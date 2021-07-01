Following the opening of its cell factory in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany) and the module factory in Freiberg (Saxony, Germany), the proceeds from the offerings will provide Meyer Burger with additional financial flexibility to accelerate its ongoing transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules. Meyer Burger intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares to finance and/or refinance new investments and the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds to finance and/or refinance new investments in Eligible Green Projects as defined by Meyer Burger's Green Financing Framework. Gunter Erfurt, Chief Executive Officer of Meyer Burger, commented: 'With the successfully completed private placement of new shares and the green convertible bonds, which were both oversubscribed, Meyer Burger is ready to accelerate the next growth phase including the entry into the utility-scale segment.'

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Financing Meyer Burger successfully raises CHF 80 million from the private placement of new shares and EUR 145 million from the private placement of green convertible bonds 01-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger successfully raises CHF 80 million from the private placement of new shares and EUR 145 million from the private placement of green convertible bonds

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Financing Meyer Burger successfully raises CHF 80 million from the private placement of new shares and EUR 145 million from the private placement of green convertible bonds 01-Jul-2021 / …



