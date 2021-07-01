checkAd

Meyer Burger successfully raises CHF 80 million from the private placement of new shares and EUR 145 million from the private placement of green convertible bonds

01-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

  • Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX: MBTN, 'Meyer Burger' or the 'Company') today announces that it has successfully raised CHF 80 million through the placement of 155,339,805 newly issued registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 per share (the 'New Shares'), by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.
  • Additionally, Meyer Burger's German subsidiary MBT Systems GmbH (the 'Issuer') successfully placed green senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 in the amount of EUR 145 million (the 'Bonds'). 

Following the opening of its cell factory in Thalheim (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany) and the module factory in Freiberg (Saxony, Germany), the proceeds from the offerings will provide Meyer Burger with additional financial flexibility to accelerate its ongoing transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules. Meyer Burger intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of the New Shares to finance and/or refinance new investments and the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds to finance and/or refinance new investments in Eligible Green Projects as defined by Meyer Burger's Green Financing Framework. 
 
Gunter Erfurt, Chief Executive Officer of Meyer Burger, commented: 'With the successfully completed private placement of new shares and the green convertible bonds, which were both oversubscribed, Meyer Burger is ready to accelerate the next growth phase including the entry into the utility-scale segment.'

