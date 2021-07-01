checkAd

Kuehne+Nagel Sells 24.9% Stake in Apex to Partners Group

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 06:47  |  26   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel to sell to Partners Group 24.9% equity stake in Apex International.
  • Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel with a seat on the Apex Board
  • Partners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the Company's management team
  • Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A
Kuehne + Nagel International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kuehne+Nagel Sells 24.9% Stake in Apex to Partners Group (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel to sell to Partners Group 24.9% equity stake in Apex International.Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel with a seat on the Apex BoardPartners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orsted Gets 1,148 MW Offshore Wind Contract in New Jersey
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
B&O Extends Partnership with HP for 3 More Years
Vestas Signs Service Agreement in France
Fuchs Petrolub Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform