Kuehne+Nagel Sells 24.9% Stake in Apex to Partners Group
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel to sell to Partners Group 24.9% equity stake in Apex International.
- Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel with a seat on the Apex Board
- Partners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the Company's management team
- Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A
