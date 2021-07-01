Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kuehne+Nagel Sells 24.9% Stake in Apex to Partners Group (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel to sell to Partners Group 24.9% equity stake in Apex International.Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel with a seat on the Apex BoardPartners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a …



