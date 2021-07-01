checkAd

Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 06:49   

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger raises CHF 80 million from the private placement of new shares and EUR 145 million from the private placement of green convertible bonds.
  • Shares were placed at CHF 0.515 per share, corresponding to a discount of approximately 4%
  • The bonds are senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027
  • CEO says: With the successfully completed private placement of new shares and the green convertible bonds, which were both oversubscribed, Meyer Burger is ready to accelerate the next growth phase including the entry into the utility-scale segment
