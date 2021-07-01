checkAd

EQS-News Baloise becomes partner of Swiss Climate Foundation

Baloise becomes partner of Swiss Climate Foundation

Basel, 1 July 2021. The Swiss Climate Foundation has added Baloise to its already impressive list of partners. Baloise will be investing the annual net amount from its CO2 levy redistribution in the foundation, which uses these funds to support SMEs in Switzerland and Liechtenstein that develop innovative climate solutions or improve their energy efficiency.

Established in 2008, the Swiss Climate Foundation is a voluntary initiative by business for business. As a partner of the Swiss Climate Foundation, Baloise joins more than 20 corporate partners in a group that promotes climate protection and supports small and medium-sized businesses in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland, explains the company's reasons for joining: 'I am delighted about this partnership, especially as it is an initiative by business for business. By pooling the resources of its corporate partners, the Swiss Climate Foundation is able to promote specific climate protection measures in a way that is efficient, focused and forward-looking. This approach is perfectly suited to our own sustainability strategy, and above all to our commitment to combating climate change.'

31 million francs of funding provided in twelve years
Since it was established, the foundation has awarded a total of 31 million francs to climate protection projects by more than 2,100 Swiss and Liechtenstein SMEs. A large part of the funding flows into the development of innovative technologies, in areas such as buildings, agriculture and the circular economy. Further, by supporting energy-saving measures, 550,000 tons of CO2 have been saved directly.

'In Baloise, we have gained a strong new partner to help us further boost our efforts over the coming years,' says Thomas Hügli, the Swiss Climate Foundation's Chairman of the Board of Trustees. 'The referendum on the revised CO2 law showed that a majority of the population would like to see voluntary efforts by business and more research included as part of the fight to mitigate climate change. This is where Baloise is setting an important signal through its partnership with the Swiss Climate Foundation. Baloise is not only contributing to achieving the national climate goals, it is also strengthening the competitiveness of our SMEs at international level,' Thomas Hügli explains.

