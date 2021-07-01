Partners Group to acquire significant minority stake in global logistics provider Apex Logistics

checkAd

Shanghai, China; 1 July 2021

  • Apex is a leading player in the growing cross-border air and ocean freight forwarding market
  • Partners Group joins majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel on the Apex Board
  • Apex stands to benefit from the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a key transformative trend

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has agreed to acquire a 24.9% equity stake in Apex International Corporation ("Apex" or "the Company"), a globally integrated logistics solutions provider, on behalf of its clients. Upon closing of the transaction, Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel Group, one of the world's leading logistics companies, with a seat on the Apex Board.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Apex is one of Asia's leading freight forwarders, especially on the transpacific and intra-Asia trade routes. The Company has around 1,600 employees across 41 locations globally. In 2020, Apex generated turnover of USD 2.4 billion, gross profit of USD 339 million and earnings before taxes of USD 141 million and ranked seventh in terms of global air freight forwarding volume. Partners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the Company's management team. Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A.

Yngve Ruud, Executive Vice President Air Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Chairman of Apex, comments: "On behalf of Kuehne+Nagel, as well as Apex's CEO Tony Song and his management team at Apex, we welcome the addition of Partners Group as a shareholder. By combining the financial and strategic insight of Partners Group with the industry heritage and experience of Kuehne+Nagel, Apex will have access to a powerful partnership through which to consolidate our position in China and further develop the Company."

