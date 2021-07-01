checkAd

Sequana Medical Announces Positive Results From Second Interim Analysis of North American Pivotal alfapump Study (POSEIDON)

  • Interim data from 26 patients in the Roll-In Cohort reconfirm positive outcomes against all primary endpointsi
    • Over 90% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis versus baseline
    • All patients experienced at least 50% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis per month versus baseline
    • Clinically important improvement in quality of life maintained even up to 12 months post-implantation
    • Safety profile remains in line with expectations – three patients experienced a composite primary safety event.
  • Primary endpoint read-out from POSEIDON Pivotal Cohort expected in Q3 2022

     Conference call with live webcast today at 14:00 CEST / 08:00 am EDT

GHENT, Belgium, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces positive results from the second interim analysis of POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study of the alfapump for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. These interim data from 26 patients in the Roll-In Cohort are in line with the previous interim dataii, including positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life measures.

The Company also announces that based on an analysis of attrition between study enrolment and alfapump implantation, it is anticipated that approximately 10 additional patients will need to be enrolled in the Pivotal Cohort. Among other factors, COVID-19-related delays in elective surgery resulted in some enrolled patients in the Pivotal Cohort no longer meeting the inclusion criteria at the time of planned implantation. As a consequence, patient recruitment is now expected to complete in Q3 2021 (instead of Q2 2021) and reporting of the primary endpoint in Q3 2022 (instead of Q2 2022). Filing of the Pre-Market Approval (PMA) to the U.S. FDA remains planned for H2 2022.

