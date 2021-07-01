Significant Continued Progress with Formulary Uptake of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO in the US

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 1 July 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that its FDA-approved products BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO are on track to meet its full year 2021 formulary acceptance goals.

As of 30 June 2021:

BARHEMSYS is now on formulary at 201 institutions, against an FY2021 expectation of 300; this represents an increase of more than 80 accounts since March 2021. To date, the formulary success rate for BARHEMSYS continues to track in the mid-80% range, exceeding original expectations.





BYFAVO is now on formulary in 47 accounts, against an FY2021 expectation of 150; this represents an increase of 40 accounts since March 2021. To date, the formulary success rate for BYFAVO continues to track at or above that for BARHEMSYS, also exceeding original expectations





Newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer Deb Hussain commented: “My excitement in joining Acacia Pharma was based on our ability to improve the lives of patients through the successful commercialization of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO, and our early US launch efforts are delivering positive results. The rate of formulary adoption we are achieving against the backdrop of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic is quite impressive, suggesting the significant unmet needs patients and hospitals have in this space. We will continue our commercial efforts in additional targeted accounts and are very confident of further formulary wins across the balance of the year.”

Commenting on progress, Mike Bolinder, Chief Executive Officer, added: “We are extremely encouraged with the acceptance of our products, including at some of the largest institutions and networks in the country. This is particularly noteworthy given the current hospital environment that has yet to normalize from the pandemic, resulting in significantly reduced physical access to accounts and continued delays in formulary committee reviews. We know that formulary adoption is the key first step in achieving consistent and growing sales pull through starting in 2022, which will allow us to build a long term, sustainable hospital products franchise, thereby creating significant value for our shareholders.”