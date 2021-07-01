DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Sustainability DIC Asset AG stands for responsibility and values: company presents its ESG strategy 01.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG stands for responsibility and values:

company presents its ESG strategy

Consistent: sustainability in all areas

Transparent: new dynamic ESG roadmap

Innovative: digitisation as a tool for increased sustainability

Frankfurt am Main, 1 July 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, published its Sustainability Report 2020. The report shows what DIC Asset has so far accomplished in this key area over the past ten years. At the same time, the company presents its ESG strategy for the coming years in the report.

"DIC Asset AG has always stood for responsibility and values. Our clients, investors and shareholders are well aware of it, and put their trust in us. Our new ESG strategy demonstrates the ways in which we will use our own creativity and dynamic to deal with the challenges of a world in transformation, and to reconcile economic and environmental needs," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

In a dynamic ESG Roadmap, DIC Asset AG has defined its four sustainability objectives:

1. We positively mitigate climate change.

2. We shape our business with and for the people.

3. We are a reliable partner, and conduct our business activities in a transparent and accountable manner.

4. We use digitisation for ESG purposes as yet another building block.

What is so special about it: The company will report regularly on the progress made with these objectives. In fact, the recently launched ESG website will brief stakeholders even outside the reporting dates about the company's achievements while simultaneously serving as the first point of contact for frequently asked questions (e. g. concerning the regulatory framework). This way, DIC Asset will enhance its transparency in the sustainability context.