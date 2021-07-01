checkAd

DGAP-News SFC Energy launches new modular hydrogen fuel cell solution EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2.5 - Bavarian State Minister Dr. Florian Herrmann and Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visit SFC Energy

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 01, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, today announced the next generation of its hydrogen fuel cell solution. The EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2.5 power solution combines a reliable, powerful and environmentally friendly form of power generation with the highest possible connectivity and ease of use. As part of the launch, Dr. Florian Herrmann (Head of the State Chancellery, Minister of State for Federal Affairs and Media, MdL) and Florian Hahn, Member of the German Parliament, visit SFC Energy's production and headquarter.

With the EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2.5, SFC Energy delivers a modular hydrogen fuel cell solution that meets the highest demands of professional users. The company has consistently aligned its development with its customers needs. As an emission-free replacement for diesel generators, the EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2.5 offers an innovative solution to a wide range of user industries that can be easily adapted to any application.

EFOY Hydrogen: More than 45 tons of CO2 saved compared to a diesel generator

Thanks to a wide power range from 2.5 to 50 kilowatts (kW), SFC Energy addresses a large and steadily growing number of customers. No matter whether it is for mobile communications infrastructure, smart traffic applications or emergency power supply for critical infrastructures: the EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell 2.5 delivers reliable, powerful and uninterrupted climate-neutral energy. Compared to a conventional diesel generator, for example, a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell energy solution saves up to 45.6 tons of CO2[1] based on an assumed annual demand of 43,800 kilowatt hours (kWh). This corresponds to the driving perfomance of a diesel-powered car of about 250,000 kilometers[2].

