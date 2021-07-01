checkAd

DGAP-News Evotec creates long-term growth opportunities by initiating 'Campus Levi-Montalcini' in Verona

Evotec creates long-term growth opportunities by initiating 'Campus Levi-Montalcini' in Verona

  • EVOTEC ACQUIRES THE VERONA SITE FROM GSK AND SECURES CAPACITY FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH
  • EMPLOYEES VOTE FOR SITE TO BE NAMED "CAMPUS LEVI-MONTALCINI" IN HONOUR OF ITALIAN NOBEL LAUREATE RITA LEVI-MONTALCINI


Hamburg, Germany, 01 July 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Evotec has added significant opportunities for further, long-term growth by acquiring the Verona site from GlaxoSmithKline SpA ("GSK"). During a site meeting, the employees also decided on a new name for their campus. In commemoration of Italian Nobel laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini, the Verona site will be named "Campus Levi-Montalcini" going forward.

Campus Levi-Montalcini is one of Evotec's fully integrated powerhouses that offers expertise, capacity, capabilities and know-how in integrated R&D. The site comprises all technologies and services needed to develop a drug discovery project from the idea, through pre-clinical and clinical development, all the way to the market - including INDiGO, the Company's integrated and interdisciplinary service for accelerated drug development as well as broad and deep expertise in API manufacturing, pre-formulation and cGMP manufacturing of the drug product.

Evotec has been operating at its Verona site since acquiring Aptuit in 2017 and currently employs approximately 750 employees on Campus Levi-Montalcini. Both the existing buildings as well as the plot hold further potential to enter the next growth phase in Verona and continue to build capacity as needed to support the Company's global strategic framework Action Plan 2025: "The data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures".

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec is committed to its vision of efficiently delivering new and highly effective therapeutics to patients who urgently need them. In order to truly deliver on this mission, our sustainable growth strategy builds on complementary clusters of excellence. Acquiring the site will give us plenty of opportunities to further grow our business in Verona and we are proud to call the site Campus Levi-Montalcini."

