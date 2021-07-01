checkAd

AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS successfully closed its second co-investment acquisition SSE Contracting

AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS successfully closed its second co-investment acquisition SSE Contracting

01.07.2021
AURELIUS successfully closed its second co-investment acquisition SSE Contracting

Munich/London, July 1, 2021 - AURELIUS today announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of SSE Contracting Limited ("SSEC") from SSE Plc in a complex carve-out of the multi-disciplinary Mechanical and Electrical ("M&E") contracting business for an enterprise value of £27.5 million. As a standalone business SSEC is one of the biggest M&E contractors in the UK and Ireland providing mechanical, electrical, rail, street lighting and high voltage engineering services to install and maintain key infrastructure. The transaction has been structured to be the second under the newly implemented co-investment program of AURELIUS.

Operating from its nationwide network, SSEC has around 1,900 employees and high voltage ("HV") engineers that provide essential energy infrastructure for a range of public and private sector clients, including hospitals and schools. It is the largest street light contractor in the UK, and maintains over one million streetlights in the UK and Ireland. SSEC's Rail division works with vital transport services such as Transport for London and Network Rail to deliver mechanical, electrical and civils activity.


ABOUT AURELIUS
AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam and Luxembourg. Since its foundation in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of about 100 in-house operating taskforce experts.

