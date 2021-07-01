CGG Announces the Closing of the Sale of

CGG announced today that effective July 1, 2021 the Multi-Physics business except its processing and multi-client library, has been sold to Xcalibur Group, subsequent to receiving approvals by the competent regulatory authorities.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

