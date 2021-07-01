Changes in the legal structure of the Inbank consolidation group

On 1 July 2021, Inbank Finance AS, a 100% subsidiary of Inbank AS, will start operating, through which the bank will offer credit products on the Estonian market. In addition, Inbank AS subsidiaries Inbank Technologies OÜ and Maksekeskus Holding OÜ will be merged.



The purpose of the reorganisation is to support Inbank's international expansion by harmonising its legal structure in all its home markets. Inbank operates in Estonia and Latvia through subsidiaries and has branches in Lithuania and Poland. The reorganisation does not entail any substantive changes in the provision of Inbank's services. The visual identity of the Inbank consolidation group will also remain as is.