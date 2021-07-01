The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Jun 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.0485 £ 23.5108 Estimated MTD return 0.10 % -0.13 % Estimated YTD return 4.29 % 3.26 % Estimated ITD return 170.49 % 135.11 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.80 GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.40 % -23.44% Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A N/A

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A